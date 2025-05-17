Southern Utah fire crews called to hay fire

COLORADO CITY, Arizona, May 17, 2025 (Gephardt Daily) — Crews from Hurricane Valley Fire & Rescue responded to Colorado City on Friday to help knock down a fire.

HVF&R arrived to help the Hildale/Colorado City Fire Department, and shared photos of the fire. The flames were from stacked bales of hay, but the fire was threatening nearby residences.

Crews put out the fire, avoiding damages to houses.

They also photographed the scene, and shared photos of the warm lighting and the stark desert landscape.

