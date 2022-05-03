Southern Utah man learns sentence after involvement with Jan. 6 attack on Capitol

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, April 2, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A Toquerville man who pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge stemming form his involvement in the Jan. 6, 2021 Capitol riot has been sentenced.

Willard Jake Peart, of Toquerville, earlier this year pleaded guilty to parading, demonstrating or picketing in the Capitol. Peart was not accused of violence or destruction of property in the case.

Peart faced up to six months in jail, but was sentenced to three years of probation.

During the Jan. 6 riot, Peart was captured in photos taken inside and outside the Capitol.

According to court documents, Peart turned himself in to the FBI after his return to Utah.