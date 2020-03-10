Southern Utah University brings students, staff back early from study abroad in Italy

CEDAR CITY, Utah, March 10, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Southern Utah University in Cedar City said Tuesday it has brought home 33 students and three staff members early from a study abroad program in Italy amid coronavirus concerns.

A campus-wide email sent to all faculty, staff and students said the following:

“Approximately two weeks ago, SUU concluded its study abroad Jumpstart program and secured travel for the 33 students and three faculty members out of southern Italy. The students will separately continue their academic studies through SUU’s online course platform. No one from the group is expected back on campus for the remainder of the semester since they were originally scheduled to be in Europe until April.”

Upon their return to the United States, all students and faculty were directed to follow federal, state and local guidelines pertaining to COVID-19, the email said.

“The current CDC guidance recommends social isolation and distancing, which means staying home, avoiding large groups and monitoring one’s health for 14 days after returning to the United States,” the email said.

There are no known instances among students, faculty or staff on campus of any who are exhibiting signs of illness that would be indicators of COVID-19.

“SUU has received a few questions asking whether international students on campus present a risk for the spread of the coronavirus,” the email added. “In answer to those questions, SUU’s international students arrived on campus before the emergence of the coronavirus. Any international students who traveled during the holiday break have been back on campus since early January (for more than two months) and have long since passed the 14-day time period when symptoms could arise.”

An email sent out by SUU Monday added: “As of this morning, all university-sponsored international travel is still suspended until further notice. SUU is now strongly discouraging all non-essential university-sponsored domestic travel as well.”

For more information on SUU travel guidelines click here.

For the latest information about COVID-19 click here.