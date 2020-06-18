Southern Utah’s Cooper Knoll Fire now contained

Other Stories of Interest: Crews fighting new brush fire in Tooele County

“The Cooper Knoll Fire was reported at 5:34 p.m. June 13, 2020 burning in Timber litter and grass. As of 6 p.m., June 16, 2020 fire managers have reported that the Cooper Knoll fire is 100% contained.

GARFIELD COUNTY, Utah, June 17, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — The Cooper Knoll Fire, near Panguitch Lake in western Garfield County, is contained, according to a social media post from the U.S. Forest Service — Dixie National Forest.

“Some resources have been demobilized from the fire and made available to support suppression efforts at other fires.”

The remaining firefighters will continue to patrol the burn area, ensuring its containment and beginning rehabilitation of suppression impacts, the statement says.

On Wednesday, the U.S. Forest Service shared photos, taken June 13 by A&E Photography, of firefighting efforts on the Cooper Knoll Fire. We share those photos, will A&E’s permission, below.