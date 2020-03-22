Southwest Utah confirms second case of COVID-19

SOUTHWEST UTAH, March 22, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A second case of COVID-19 has been confirmed in the five-county district served by the Southwest Utah Public Health Department, officials said.

“The individual is an adult in Washington County who is receiving medical care,” said a news release from the department. “This case appears to be travel-related.”

Residents of Washington, Iron, Kane, Beaver, and Garfield counties are encouraged to protect themselves and others by staying at home when possible and not gathering in groups of more than 10 people, the news release said.

Testing for COVID-19 currently must be ordered by a healthcare provider based on risk factors and symptoms, which include fever, cough, and shortness of breath, the news release added. If you think you might need testing, call the Utah coronavirus information line at 1-800-456-7707. You can also access online guidance at intermountainhealthcare.org.

The Utah Department of Health is reporting the total number of confirmed cases in the state at coronavirus.utah.gov/latest.