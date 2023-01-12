Spanish Fork Canyon crash proves fatal

SPANISH FORK CANYON, Utah, Jan. 12, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Wreckage was still being cleared from a fatal crash here late Wednesday night that took the life of a female motorist.

The collision came just before 8 p.m. up Spanish Fork Canyon, Utah Highway Patrol Sgt. Cameron Roden said, when a westbound Honda lost control and spun into the eastbound lanes to collide with a Ford truck hauling a trailer. The female driver of the Honda was pronounced dead at the scene.

“A serious crash on SR-6 near milepost 185, about 6 miles up Spanish Fork Canyon, has the highway closed in both directions,” reads a UHP tweet posted just before 10 p.m. “Crews estimate about 1 1/2 to 2 hours before they can open some lanes.

Roden said the tweet’s timeline was accurate, with the highway expected to re-open just before midnight. As of 11:30 p.m., he said, the two vehicles, including the truck’s trailer, were being loaded by tow trucks.

Impairment by either driver was not suspected, he said, the crash investigation focusing more on icy conditions and speeds. SR-6 at that point in the canyon is two lanes in either direction with a posted speed limit of 65 mph.