Spanish Fork Canyon temporarily closed due to fatal crash; may have been intentional

SPANISH FORK CANYON, Utah, Mar. 18, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Traffic returned to normal Friday night after a fatal crash temporarily closed the road through Spanish Fork Canyon

“Everything is pointing to a suicide,” Sgt. Brian Peterson, Utah Highway Patrol public information officer, said of the 5:32 p.m. crash.

The motorist apparently drove into a cliff by the side of the road intentionally, he said. “It’s still under investigation.”

US Highway 6 was initially closed in both directions for the investigation, which includes the State Medical Examiner, for the single-car crash at milepost 186 near Billy’s Mountain View area, Peterson said.

He was notified by 9 p.m. that traffic was flowing normally on the road which runs between Spanish Fork to Price. Identity details were not being released of the deceased pending notification of next of kin.

*If you’re thinking about suicide, are worried about a friend or loved one, or would like emotional support, the Lifeline network is available 24/7 across the United States. Call or TEXT the National Suicide & Crisis Help Line at 988.