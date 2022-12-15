Spanish Fork firefighters knock down blaze involving 2 houses, several out buildings

SPANISH FORK, Utah, Dec. 15, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Spanish Fork firefighters and EMS crews responded to a residential fire overnight involving two houses and some outbuildings.

After the 12:38 a.m. call to dispatch, they arrived at the site, near 400 E. Center St.

“The exterior fire likely started in a carport between two properties and destroyed or damaged multiple outbuildings on both properties,” a SFFD statement says.

“The fire also melted and damaged the exterior of both homes, but did not do interior damage.”

Crews brought the fire under control within 24 minutes and had it completely extinguished within two hours, the statement says.

Spanish Fork Fire & EMS had three engines, one ambulance, one squad, and a chief on scene, and was assisted by a mutual aid ladder truck from Payson Fire Department.

Additional assistance was provided by Spanish Fork Police, Spanish Fork Power and Light, Spanish Fork Water, and Central 911.

“The fire investigation determined that the cause was a malfunction of a propane heater,” the SFFD statement says.

Damages from the fire are estimated at $60,000.

One family was displaced due to the power service to the home being damaged by the fire, the statement says. They were taken in by family members nearby.