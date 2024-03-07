Spanish Fork High School temporarily locked out due to fight on campus

SPANISH FORK, Utah, March 7, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — Spanish Fork High School entered lock-out protocol Thursday morning following an altercation on campus.

Spanish Fork police say four juveniles who do not attend the school arrived on campus and started a fight with a student.

“It was reported that one of the individuals was grabbing at his waistband as if he possibly had a gun. A gun was not seen and the individuals fled after the altercation. There is not a credible threat at the school,” Spanish Fork officials said in a news release.

The four non-students fled the scene before officers arrived, police said.

The school entered lock-out protocol about 10:25 a.m.; it was lifted at 11:53 a.m.

The altercation remains under investigation, police said.