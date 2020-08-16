Spanish Fork Holi Festival of Colors postponed until March 2021

SPANISH FORK, Utah, Aug. 16, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — The Holi Festival of Colors in Spanish Fork has been postponed until 2021, according to a Facebook post.

The popular event was first scheduled for March at the Sri Sri Radha Krishna Temple at 311 W. 8500 South in Spanish Fork. It was then moved to Saturday, Sept. 19 and Sunday, Sept. 20.

“It is with heavy heart and hands folded in a ‘NAMASTE’ that we share some news,” said a Facebook post. “The Holi Festival of Colors and Spanish Fork is postponed to March 27 and 28, 2021.”

If you already purchased a ticket for 2020, organizers will automatically roll over your 2020 ticket to the next Festival of Colors. “If you choose this option, no extra steps are needed on your part,” the post said. “You are all set for 2021, and we can’t wait to see you.”

If you are unable to attend the 2021 event, tickets can be used for another future event in Ogden or Salt Lake City or gift them to another party. If none of these options work, ticket holders are invited to contact organizers for a refund. “There is no need for you to contact your bank at this time as we will reverse the charges on your credit card on our end,” the post said. “For updates and announcements, please check out our social media channels, or contact us at [email protected]”

For the most up to date information on the Festival of Color events click here.