Spanish Fork Holi Festival of Colors postponed until September

SPANISH FORK, Utah, March 24, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — The Holi Festival of Colors in Spanish Fork has been postponed, according to a Facebook post.

The popular event had been scheduled for Wednesday and Thursday of this week. It will now be held at the Sri Sri Radha Krishna Temple at 311 W. 8500 South in Spanish Fork on Saturday, Sept. 19 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday, Sept. 20 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

“There will be non-stop live music from great bands, yoga, mantras, dance, cuisine, and the throwing of colors!” said the Festival of Colors website.

At this time, a Festival of Colors event is due to take place at West Stadium Park in Ogden on May 30 and the Krishna Temple in Salt Lake City on June 13, but these may also be postponed.

