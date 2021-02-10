Spanish Fork man arrested on sexual exploitation of a minor charges

SPANISH FORK, Utah, Feb. 10, 20201 (Gephardt Daily) — A Spanish Fork man has been arrested on felony sexual exploitation of a minor charges.

A probable cause statement from Utah County said Clinton Ross Martinez, 19, is facing two counts of the second-degree felony.

On Oct. 26, a cyber tip was received by Spanish Fork police from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children concerning child pornography that was shared through an app called Kik. The social media app that allows individuals to chat, video chat, message, make voice calls, and exchange files and videos.

The files on Kik were a photograph and a video allegedly showing young girls in explicit poses.

On Jan. 14, a judicial order was prepared and sent to Spanish Fork City requesting the subscriber information of the IP address. Officials then requested a search warrant for that address.

“During the execution of that warrant, Clinton Martinez was found inside of the apartment,” the statement said. “After Clinton was taken into custody, I advised him of his Miranda rights which he waived. Clinton admitted to viewing child pornography on Kik and had been doing so for several months.”

Martinez advised that he viewed and accessed the child pornography through his phone. The phone has been seized and is being processed, the statement said.

The suspect was transported to Utah County Jail, where he was ordered to be released with conditions.