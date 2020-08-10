Spanish Fork man faces charges in vehicle burglary at National Guard Armory

SPANISH FORK, Utah, Aug. 9, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A Spanish Fork man was arrested Thursday after allegedly burglarizing a vehicle parked at the National Guard Armory.

A probable cause statement from Utah County said Taylor James Atwood, 20, is facing charges of:

Theft of a firearm or operable vehicle, a second-degree felony

Burglary of a vehicle, a class A misdemeanor

Interference with an arresting officer, a class B misdemeanor

According to the statement, the arresting officer responded to the National Guard Armory at 2751 N. Main St. in Spanish Fork on reports of a vehicle burglary. The complainant advised that a man, later identified as Atwood, arrived at the location in a 2016 Blue Nissan Rogue with Utah license plates. Atwood observed a bay door open and made contact with the complainant.

The suspect handed a bag to the complainant and admitted to taking a bag out of someone’s vehicle that was stationed at the armory.

The vehicle Atwood allegedly entered was a 2012 Silver Honda Civic that had been parked in the parking lot of the Armory since Friday, July 31.

“The complainant advised Taylor told him the window of the vehicle was broken out and the trunk was open,” the statement said. “There was a witness who also is stationed at the armory that advised he observed the trunk of the vehicle open when he left the armory on Monday, Aug. 3.”

The bag that Atwood brought into the armory was a black backpack that belonged to the suspect, the statement said.

“While speaking with the complainant, another officer was sitting with Taylor inside of the armory,” the statement said. “The officer advised to me that Taylor asked to go outside and started to act suspicious. The officer advised Taylor before going outside he was going to place Taylor in handcuffs. The officer advised at this time Taylor started to clench his fists and exchange words with the officer.”

The officer attempted to place Atwood in handcuffs and he began to resist.

“The officer advised Taylor he needed to let go of his phone so he could place the handcuffs on him properly,” the statement said. “At this time, Taylor began to turn toward the officer and grab items his vest. The officer pushed Taylor up against a vehicle in the armory and was able to place Taylor into handcuffs.”

The suspect was then placed into a patrol vehicle.

“I called and spoke to the victim who advised he does not know the individual and he remembered locking his vehicle and taking the keys with him when he parked his vehicle on Friday, July 31,” the statement said. “After speaking with the victim, I spoke with Taylor and read him his rights per Miranda. Taylor advised he would be willing to talk to me. Before asking him any questions, Taylor asked if he could ask me a question. Taylor asked for the victim’s name. I advised Taylor I was not going to give him the victim’s information. At this time, Taylor did not want to speak with me.”

Atwood was transported to Utah County Jail with his bail set at $2,650.