SPANISH FORK, Utah, Jan. 2, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Spanish Fork officials are searching for a person thought to be involved in a hit-and-run crash on New Year’s Eve.

The incident occurred at Walmart at 1206 Canyon Creek Parkway on Dec. 31 between 8 p.m. and 10 p.m., said a Facebook post from Spanish Fork Public Safety.

Anyone who recognizes the person or has any information about the incident is asked to call Officer Packard at 801.804.4700.