Update: 2-year-old who wandered away from Spanish Fork school found dead in canal

SPANISH FORK, Utah, July 7, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A 2-year-old boy who wandered away from a Spanish Fork school was found dead in an irrigation canal Friday morning.

Emit Burrell had been on the football field at American Leadership Academy, 898 W. 1100 South, where his father assists with coaching, Spanish Fork police said.

Emit was last seen on camera leaving the football field to the west on Mill Road, police said. Officers responded about 8:40 a.m. and joined volunteers in searching the area around the school.

At 10:13 a.m., the boy was found submerged in an irrigation canal near a debris grate approximately a quarter-mile away, police said.

First responders began life-saving measures, but the boy was pronounced dead, police said.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family as well as the ALA community,” Spanish Fork police said in a news release.

