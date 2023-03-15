Spanish Fork police ID victims of double homicide

SPANISH FORK, Utah, March 15, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — The Spanish Fork Police Department has identified the man and woman discovered in their residence after a double-shooting homicide on Tuesday.

They were Timothy Parker, 58, and wife Jeannie Parker, 50.

“Both of the victims sustained gunshot wounds,” the police statement says. “Spanish Fork detectives are currently in Grand County Colorado furthering the investigation where the person of interest, Tryston Robert Erickson, was taken into custody.”

Sequence of events

Spanish Fork police responded to the Parker residence, in the area of 1400 S. 2250 East, after receiving a call requesting a welfare check after one of the victims did not show up for work.

The Parkers’ bodies were located in the house. Police identified victims’ son and house resident 26-year-old Erickson, as a person of interest. A Hyundai Elantra that was missing was believed to have been taken by Erickson.

At about 5 p.m. Tuesday, the female victim’s phone pinged near Steamboat Springs, Colorado.

“Suspecting that the phone was with the residence’s missing vehicle, Spanish Fork Police contacted authorities in Colorado and provided the vehicle information and circumstances that took place in Spanish Fork,” a Spanish Fork Police statement says.

“Shortly after speaking with local Colorado authorities, the Grand County Sheriff’s Office located the vehicle near Kremmling, Colorado, and initiated a traffic stop where a pursuit ensued.

“After the pursuit, police were able to make contact with the driver, who identified himself as Tryston Robert Erickson and was taken into custody. He is currently being held on local charges in the Grand County Colorado jail.”

