Spanish Fork police looking for missing teen

SPANISH FORK, Utah, Jan. 31, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — The Spanish Fork Police and Fire & EMS departments are looking for a 16-year-old girl who left home on Jan. 7, and has been missing for more than three weeks.

Mariah Call is about 5 feet 3 inches tall, and weighs 138 pounds. She was last seen wearing a blue USA softball shirt, and red, black and white pajama pants, according to a missing person poster, shared below. Her shoes were black Converses.

Anyone with information on Call’s whereabouts is asked to call police at 801-804-4700.