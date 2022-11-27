Spanish Fork police: Man arrested after found naked, intoxicated, planning a drive

SPANISH FORK, Nov. 26, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A Spanish Fork man was booked into the Utah County Jail on Friday after police responded to a disturbance call and found him sitting in a vehicle, naked, and preparing for a drive.

David Wayne Miller, 52, was found in a white GMC Suburban he had been known to drive, and was parked next to a Stardust tent trailer found to have drug paraphernalia and residue on the seats.

“I continued to search the area for David and located him in a vehicle,” the arresting Spanish Fork police officer wrote in court documents.

“As I approached the vehicle I observed that David had removed his clothing and was naked. I asked David what he was doing and he said, ‘I’m high as f-ck and I’m going for a drive.'”

Miller was taken into custody without incident.

“It was obvious that David was under the influence to the point that he was a danger to himself and others,” the probable cause statement says.

A substance found in the trailer field tested positive as meth, and paraphernalia including a pipe was also found. Miller was wanted on a warrant at the time of his arrest. He also has prior drug possession convictions, the officer noted.

Miller was arrested for investigation of:

Possession of a controlled substance, a third-degree felony

Use or possession of drug paraphernalia, a class B misdemeanor

Intoxication, a class C misdemeanor

He was ordered held in the Utah County Jail without bail.