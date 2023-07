Spanish Fork Police: Motorcyclist dead after Highway 6 accident

SPANISH FORK, Utah, July 1, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Spanish Fork Police, Fire and EMS crews were dispatched to a motorcycle accident Saturday, and found the rider deceased, according to a 12:15 p.m. post on the agency’s Facebook page.

They arrived at the scene, in the area of 450 North Highway 6, Spanish Fork.

“Officers arrived and found that a 34-year-old male, who was driving the motorcycle, was deceased,” the post says. “Witnesses advised officers that the motorcycle was eastbound on Highway 6 and made a quick lane change, clipping the rear end of a pick up truck.

“The motorcycle crossed into the westbound lanes, where the motorcycle was hit by a westbound vehicle, which also threw the motorcycle into an additional westbound vehicle.┬áThe driver of the motorcycle was pronounced deceased on scene.

“Spanish Fork Police are still investigating the accident. Highway 6 is closed in both directions from Center Street to Expressway Lane and will be for the next couple of hours.”

Gephardt Daily will have additional information as details are released.