Spanish Fork Police: Motorcyclist dead after Highway 6 accident

SPANISH FORK, Utah, July 1, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Spanish Fork Police, Fire and EMS crews were dispatched to a motorcycle accident Saturday, and found the rider deceased, according to a 12:15 p.m. post on the agency’s Facebook page.

They arrived at the scene, in the area of 450 North Highway 6, Spanish Fork.

“Officers arrived and found that a 34-year-old male, who was driving the motorcycle, was deceased,” the post says. “Witnesses advised officers that the motorcycle was eastbound on Highway 6 and made a quick lane change, clipping the rear end of a pick up truck.

“The motorcycle crossed into the westbound lanes, where the motorcycle was hit by a westbound vehicle, which also threw the motorcycle into an additional westbound vehicle. The driver of the motorcycle was pronounced deceased on scene.

“Spanish Fork Police are still investigating the accident. Highway 6 is closed in both directions from Center Street to Expressway Lane and will be for the next couple of hours.”

Gephardt Daily will have additional information as details are released.