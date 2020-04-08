Spanish Fork Police seek public’s help finding missing man

SPANISH FORK, Utah, April 8, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Police are asking for the public’s help finding a man who has been missing since Sunday night.

Chris Baird, 40, of Spanish Fork, was last seen at about 9:30 p.m. Sunday.

Baird is 6 feet, 1 inch tall, weighs 265 pounds, and has sandy brown hair and green eyes.

His wife told police that her husband left their home in his white company van, a Dodge Ram ProMaster 2500 with Utah license plate E905DC.

The van has windows only on the driver and passenger doors.

The police haven’t been able to ping Chris Baird’s phone, and his wife says he has been offline for more than 24 hours.

His wife thinks he could most likely be in Provo Canyon, American Fork Canyon or Spanish Fork Canyon, and she said he has been known to go on long drives when he needs to clear his mind.

Anyone who has seen Chris Baird or his vehicle, or who has an idea as to his whereabouts, is asked to call Spanish Fork Police Department Detective Dennison at 801-804-4664.