Spanish Fork police warn of email scam

SPANISH FORK, Utah, March 29, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Spanish Fork police are warning residents of an email scam doing the rounds.

“The following phishing email was received by some residents, claiming to come from Spanish Fork City,” said a Facebook post from Spanish Fork Public Safety. “THIS EMAIL IS A SCAM. If you received this email, DO NOT RESPOND TO IT, and report it as SPAM.”

The email purports to have come from Spanish Fork City, with the email address [email protected] The subject line reads “DUE PAYMENT NOTIFICATION (TOP URGENT!!!” and the email reads: “Hello, greetings and best wishes from us. We kindly ask that you help check from your end and re-confirm to us if there is any status of our outstanding or past due payments, as we right now need to give you our new payment information. Please kindly get back to us urgently with the total outstanding amount, due dates, past due invoices and kindly hold off on payment til you get your new payment information from us. Your immediate reply will be highly appreciated please. Thanks. Kind regards, accounting manager, Spanish Fork City, 40 S. Main St. Spanish Fork, Utah, 84660. Phone: 801-804-4600. Email: [email protected]