Spanish Fork woman facing felony burglary charges

SPANISH FORK, Utah, May 14, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A Spanish Fork woman is facing felony burglary charges after she reportedly admitted she stole items from an apartment she thought was abandoned.

A probable cause statement from Utah County said Tasha Ann Keele, 45, is facing three charges of burglary, a third-degree felony.

The arresting officer responded to the delayed report of a theft Thursday.

“The victim advised he has been out of town for a few months and noticed stuff missing at his local residence upon his return,” the statement said. “Due to camera footage from the victim’s residence, the victim noticed the suspect walk in the direction of a close by apartment complex. The victim them observed multiple items of what he identified as his stolen property.”

The officer took shots of the suspect in an attempt to identify her.

“The victim also provided me with a list of items which he knew was missing but stated there may be many other missing items,” the statement said. “Among that list was the following: hammock stand, metal pig statue, pair of black studio speakers with yellow detailing, red metal chairs, small white Bose speaker, various tools, Honda lawn mower, and at least one TV. Some of the items on the list had been taken from inside the house and a shed on the property.”

The arresting officer went to the apartment complex the suspect was thought to be at and allegedly saw the items the victim identified in front of an apartment. Two different neighbors positively identified the suspect as Keele and said she lived in that apartment.

Keele was not home but, when reached by phone, allegedly admitted to taking the items but stated she thought the property had been abandoned.

The suspect arrived home and was read her Miranda rights.

“Tasha again admitted to taking the items from both outside the victim’s residence and inside,” the statement said. “Tasha stated some random guy she saw one day had told her the property was abandoned and that’s why she began doing it. However, Tasha also stated she didn’t think what she was doing was right but felt selling the items was a way to make quick cash. Tasha also stated she thought about taking the items back at one point.”

In all, Keele admitted to taking one lawnmower, one leaf blower, a set of speakers, two flat screen TV’s, multiple different yard decorations, an percussion instrument, two tables, two chairs, a wheelbarrow and multiple TV remotes. Keele stated she entered the residence or shed on at least three occasions.

The suspect was transported to Utah County Jail with her bail set at $5,000.