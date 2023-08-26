Spate of nasty crashes leads to public safety plea

WEBER COUNTY, Utah, Aug. 25, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Weber County emergency responders issued a public service announcement Friday night asking motorists for restraint after a heavy dose of nasty wrecks.

Under the headline “PSA” the Weber Fire District noted “The Weber Fire District, Weber Fire District Heavy Rescue with assistance from Ogden City Fire and Riverdale City Fire Heavy Rescue, has responded to multiple traffic accidents necessitating extrication for injured patients.”

Officials urged:

Please drive safely!!

Avoid distractions while driving!

Follow posted signs and speed limits.

Exercise caution in construction zones, school zones, and heavy traffic areas.