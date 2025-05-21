Driver clocked at 140+ mph ejected, fatally injured after UHP pursuit, spike strip deployment in Sevier County

SEVIER COUNTY, Utah, May 21, 2025 (Gephardt Daily) — A 63-year-old driver sustained fatal injuries Tuesday after Utah Highway Patrol troopers reportedly pursued him for speeding, spiked his tires.

The man continued evasive action, a UHP news release says, and ended up flipping his vehicle and being ejected, which led to his death.

The incident began at about 5:45 p.m. on eastbound Interstate 70 near milepost 30, the release says.

The trooper “measured the suspect vehicle’s speed over 90 mph. He activated his emergency lights and the suspect vehicle fled increasing it’s speeds to 140+. The trooper pursued while other troopers positioned to spike the vehicle near milepost 40 (east Richfield exit).

“The vehicle was successfully spiked on the driver side tires,” the release sais. “The suspect vehicle continued eastbound at a high rate of speed. After continuing for 3-miles the left front tire began to come apart as it was flat.

“A local officer was prepared to deploy spikes near milepost 43 on Interstate 70 eastbound. When this officer did so, the suspect vehicle took evasive action and left the roadway, overturning several times and ejecting the driver.”

The driver sustained fatal injuries in the crash after being ejected from the vehicle.

“The crash investigation is being conducted by the Sevier County Sheriff’s Office.”