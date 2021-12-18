Speeding driver goes airborne, slams into Centerville house; suspect faces DUI, other charges

CENTERVILLE, Utah, Dec. 18, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A silver Subaru traveling at about 85 mph on a 25 mph residential road in Centerville crashed into a residence Friday night and sent two people to the hospital.

The driver of the silver Subaru Outback has been identified as 39-year-old Brandon Paul Levie, a Centerville resident. The incident was reported at about 6:06 p.m.

The speeding silver Subaru drove northbound on 400 West, through the Case Lane intersection, and “narrowly missed cross traffic, but did hit and obliterate a crosswalk slow sign,” says a statement released by the Centerville Police Department.

“It continued northbound on 400 West, overtaking other northbound cars, and passed through the stop sign controlled intersection at Jennings Lane (1700 North) without slowing. The silver Subaru then passed a red Subaru, side swiping it and sending the red Subaru into a mailbox. Witnesses reported that the silver Subaru then accelerated as it left the roadway, drove across the front laws of 1750 North and 1764 North, went airborne and impacted the unoccupied home at 1776 North.”

The victim driver of the red Subaru was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Levie “was incoherent and believed to be critically injured from the crash. He was transported to the IMC in Murray, where it was determined that he had only minor scrapes and the incoherency was likely caused by a controlled substance. Officers located MDMA (Molly/Ecstasy) hidden in his shoes.”

A warrant was granted for Levie’s blood, and he was booked into the Davis County jail on charges of:

Driving under the influence

Possession of a controlled substance

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Leaving the scene of an accident

Reckless driving

Criminal mischief

Levie is being held without bail.

Gephardt Daily will have more information on this story after court documents are filed.