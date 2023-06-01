Speeding motorcycle crashes in Sandy after running from UHP troopers.

SANDY, Utah, May 31, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A speeding motorcyclist who fled a Utah Highway Patrol traffic stop on I-15 just north of Point of the Mountain crashed Wednesday attempting to negotiate a Sandy 1-15 off-ramp.

Troopers first became aware of the cyclist just north of Point of the Mountain, traveling at excessive speeds and a traffic stop was attempted, UHP Sgt. Cameron Roden said. But the motorcycle fled, he said, and the officer did not pursue. Point of the Mountain is roughly 20 miles from the Salt Lake City area.

Other Troopers became aware of and monitored the cyclist, he said, who left I-15 at the 10600 off-ramp in Sandy, and subsequently crashed where Sandy police are investigating.

Sandy Police Lt. Dean Carriger said the cyclist suffered minor injuries in the single-vehicle crash. It was reported at 2:30 p.m. on 10400 S. Mall Ring Road, near the Southtowne Mall, he said. No other details were immediately available on the crash and investigation is continuing.