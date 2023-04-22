Speeding stop leads to sniff bust in Washington County

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Utah, April 21, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A speeding stop turned into a drug bust thanks to the skills of officers both human and canine.

Talking with the driver who apparently couldn’t keep his story straight, a Washington County Sheriff’s deputy became suspicious, according to a Friday post on social media by the sheriff’s office.

The deputy happened to be a K9 handler traveling with his furry partner.

While processing the stop the deputy interviewed the driver and noticed inconsistencies in the story of his travels.

“A free air sniff was conducted around the outside of the car and the K9 gave a positive indication of drugs inside the car.”

A search was conducted and the deputy located 14 pounds of marijuana, according to the press release.

“The driver had stated he was coming from California, and it should be noted the amount in their possession is 222 times the amount allowed even in the state of California! Clearly this was more than personal use.”

The occupants were also found to be in possession of several fake ID’s.

They were arrested and face charges of possession with intent to distribute, forgery, and endangering a child with drugs in the Thursday incident.