Speeds hit 115 mph in Grand County chase that yielded 56 pounds of meth

GRAND COUNTY, Utah, March. 16, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — A 54-year-old Colorado parolee reached alleged speeds of 115 mph trying to elude police on I-70 before he was caught with 56 pounds of methamphetamine on board.

The 40 mile chase of the suspect ended when officers laid out spike strips to disable the vehicle, first spotted making illegal lane changes at 5 o’clock in the morning, according to charging documents for Dean Turner.

The documents didn’t include an estimate on the street value of the meth, but various sources online say, depending on purity and demand, a pound can go for anywhere from $1,200 to more than $50,000.

Grand County Sheriff’s Office deputies said in addition to the drugs found in Turner’s Ford Escape SUV were 18 rounds of hollow point 9mm shells, but no gun, according to a probable cause affidavit on Thursday’s arrest.

So officers returned to the arrest scene and found a 9mm Ruger handgun by the side of the road Friday morning with a holster and magazine nearby, according to court files.

The find was in time to add a gun violation to the list of charges filed that morning in Moab’s 7th District Court. Friday morning he was also ordered held without bail.

Turner had fled from his disabled vehicle but was located by a Utah Department of Public safety helicopter and arrested. Meth powder was found on the dashboard of the Ford, the affidavit said, in addition to two glass pipes with meth residue in a cup holder. A small amount of marijuana was also found.

In the back cargo section of the SUV deputies located a suitcase with the alleged meth in 15 plastic-wrapped bundles, the charging documents said.

Turner’s blood alcohol was tested, and although the court filings don’t list the results, a charge of drunk driving is included with the list that includes of drug possession with intent to distribute, evading, reckless driving, drug possession, possession of paraphernalia, the gun charge, improper lane change, and failure to wear a seat belt.

According to the affidavit, Turner is wanted on an active warrant out of Colorado where he has multiple felony convictions including violent felonies and drug possession counts.