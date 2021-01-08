Spencer Cox gives first COVID-19 update as governor; outlines revised plan, timetable

UTAH, Jan. 8, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Governor Spencer Cox on Friday gave his first COVID-19 update in his new office, and announced changes intended to speed up the delivery timetable of a vaccine to those who are most vulnerable.

He also announced tweaks to the previous plan, including the possible delivery of doses of COVID-19 antibodies to long-term care facilities, which are equipped to handle the required intravenous delivery. Cox noted that 40% of all Utah COVID-19 deaths happen in long-term care facilities.

Cox announced that when vaccines are available for different categories of Utahns, determined by factors including virus exposure, vulnerability and age, citizens will be asked to make an appointment at the Department of Health in their counties of residence. Appointments are not yet open.

But for now, Cox urged Utahns to buckle down with use of masks, social distancing and other precautions, since Utah is experiencing a post-holiday COVID-19 surge, and the threat of coronavirus exposure here is as high as it has ever been.

To read about today,’s COVID-19 numbers, click here.

To hear Cox’s full remarks and plans in his own words, with commence from Utah State epidemiologist Dr. Angela Dunn, click on the video at the top of this story.