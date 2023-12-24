Spill into river in Mountain Green turns out to be livestock feed

MOUNTAIN GREEN, Utah, Dec. 23, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Fire crews responded to an unknown hazmat situation Saturday afternoon in Mountain Green that turned out to be a false alarm.

A bystander reported that a semitrailer was leaking a large amount of antifreeze that was spilling into the river near a rest area on Interstate 84, the Mountain Green Fire Protection District stated on social media.

Crews arrived and began trying to contain the spill, diking the green liquid away from a storm drain, the post says.

When hazmat crews arrived and tested the substance, it was determined to be livestock feed with green protein added that was leaking, not antifreeze.

“All we could say was … ‘Holy Cow,'” the post says. “Merry Christmas everyone.”