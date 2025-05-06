Springdale PD officer jailed after alleged domestic violence

HURRICANE, Utah, May 6, 2025 (Gephardt Daily) — An off-duty Springdale Police officer was arrested just after midnight on Sunday morning after an alleged domestic violence incident.

Britt Tony Ballard, 40, was arrested for investigation of the following alleged acts:

Threat/use of dangerous weapon in fight, listed as a class A misdemeanor

Propel bodily substance contacting face or open wound, listed as a class A misdemeanor

Assault, listed as a class B misdemeanor

Threat of violence, listed as a class B misdemeanor

Six counts of domestic violence in presence of a child – strangulation or choking, listed as a class B misdemeanor

If the case is prosecuted, charges will be determined by the county attorney’s office.

Hurricane City Police Department officers responded to the scene at 11:01 p.m. Saturday, May 4, after a report of a family fight, arrest documents say.

“When I arrived, I recognized the suspect Britt Ballard from other involvements at the address. I spoke with the suspect’s wife who stated they had been having a nice evening, she went to Britt and caressed his cheek.

“She stated Britt had been chewing his fingernail and spit the fingernail at her face,” the report says. “She remembered seeing the finger on the front of her shirt where she brushed it off.”

Family members who were witnesses reported a verbal argument that ensued, and said Ballard spit in his wife’s face.

“Britt’s wife and other family members reported seeing Britt produce a handgun during the argument. Britt reportedly was pointing a holstered handgun at the ceiling saying he would blow someone’s brain if they came at him. This was reported by Britt’s wife, daughter and son-in-law. Another daughter reported hearing Britt say he would knock her mother out.”

The handgun was placed on the refrigerator, the arrest document says.

“A son-in-law approached Britt and stated Britt told him to get out of the house. The wife stated she told the son-in-law he could stay at the home at the same time.

“Britt told me the son-in-law said he was not leaving, which angered Britt. Britt stated he went to the son-in-law, yelling at him to leave the home. He placed his hands on the son-in-law’s shoulders to push him to the door.

“Britt stated at this time the son-in-law hit him in the face. Britt ended up on his back with multiple family members sitting on him and hitting him. Reportedly, all of the adults in the home had been intoxicated. There were six minors present in the home during the fight,” the Hurricane City PD officer’s statement says.

“I determined Britt had been the primary aggressor and placed him under arrest,” the officer wrote. Ballard was transported to the hospital for medical clearance, then booked into the Purgatory Correctional Facility.

Ballard’s bail was set at $2,500. On Tuesday, he is not listed among current inmates.