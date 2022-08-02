Man ‘using a lighter to burn a spider,’ arrested for starting Springville Fire, deputies say

SPRINGVILLE, Utah, Aug. 2, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A man who told deputies he was “using a lighter to burn a spider” has been taken into custody, accused of starting the fast-moving Springville Fire, according to a statement by the Utah County Sheriff’s Office.

The fire was first reported at 4:51 p.m., burning in grass and brush “between Buckley Draw on the North and Little Rock Canyon on the south.”

By 8:50 p.m. it had grown to 25 acres, according to Utah Fire Info.

While firefighting efforts were underway the Utah County Sheriff’s Office announced an arrest in the case. “Suspect arrested in fire east of Springville,” the UCSO tweeted. “He told law enforcement he was using a lighter to burn a spider. After he was arrested @UCSO Deputies found drugs and paraphernalia in his backpack. He is being booked into jail.”

As the fire moved to the east and into increasingly rocky terrain firefighting resources including two water-dropping helicopters and a large air tanker were brought to bear, Utah Fire Info reported.

Provo Rescue & Fire also posted on social media, assuring residents no structures were threatened and no evacuations planned. There also were no reports of injuries.

Provo RF joined firefighters from the Utah Department of Natural Resources, the U.S. Forest Service and the BLM, along with fire departments from Springville, Mapleton, and Utah County.

A late night summary of firefighting efforts from Utah Fire Info around 11 p.m. indicated, “Wetting rain moved through the area this evening helping to reduce interior heat of the fire. There are still multiple hot spots visible, and a night incident commander, and 1 engine will be monitoring the fire overnight,” the post said.

“Day resources working the fire have been released for the night. The Bonneville Shoreline trail will be closed from Buckley draw to Little Rock creek, for public and firefighter safety, due to risk of rolling debris below the fire and burned area.”

There was no further word on Monday’s arrest. Gephardt Daily will update the story as more information is made available.