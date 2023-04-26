Springville girl, 14, struck by 16-year-old driver before school

SPRINGVILLE, Utah, April 26, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A 14-year-old Springville Junior High student was struck and injured Wednesday morning by a 16-year-old driver who attends Springville High.

The female victim was riding a scooter when she was struck by the vehicle, Springville Police Lt. Warren Foster told Gephardt Daily.

“She does have injuries, none of which we believe are life-threatening,” Foster said. “She has a possible broken leg. She did have a helmet on, but she had some head injury. Again, she has sustained those two injuries that we’re aware of.”

The girl was transported by ground ambulance to a local hospital, Foster said. The 16-year-old male driver remained on scene and cooperated with police.

The accident happened at about 7:30 a.m. in the area of 1700 East and Riverbottom Road.

The teen driver “told the investigating officer that he made the corner there and the sun was kind of in his eyes. And I had another officer say that when they got there, the sun was pretty bright in that area.”

Foster said he was not at the scene, but officers who were told him the young driver appeared “shaken up” and “upset.” With the investigation just starting, Foster said it is unknown whether the driver will be ticketed.