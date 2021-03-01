Springville man allegedly killed 3 kittens, injured 2 more

UTAH COUNTY, Utah, Feb. 28, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A Springville man has been arrested after he allegedly killed three kittens and injured two more.

A probable cause statement from Utah County said Brennan C. Skelly, 26, was arrested Saturday night and is facing charges of:

Two charges of domestic violence in the presence of a child, a second-degree felony

Five counts of aggravated cruelty to animals, a third-degree felony

Carrying a dangerous weapon under the influence of alcohol/drugs, a class B misdemeanor

Damage/interrupt a communication device, a class B misdemeanor

Domestic violence assault, a class B misdemeanor

Driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs, a class B misdemeanor

Disorderly conduct, an infraction

The arresting officer was dispatched to a domestic violence report at an address in Springville. It was reported a woman came home from work and found three dead and two injured kittens. The woman confronted the defendant, who had been drinking heavily, the statement said.

Skelly initially denied knowing what had happened; the woman then told the defendant it must have been the kids so she went to wake up the kids. The woman said Skelly then stopped her and said the kids didn’t do it. He added he didn’t know what happened and had blacked out, the statement said.

The woman stated she went and spoke with a neighbor who agreed to let her spend the night. She told officials she returned home to speak with her roommate about watching the rest of the kittens and making sure the defendant didn’t hurt them too. The victim advised she went into the bathroom to get the kittens when she heard the defendant opening his gun safe.

“The victim stated due to the defendant being intoxicated and possibly suicidal she went out to ensure the defendant didn’t get a firearm,” the statement said. “The victim stated the defendant was able to get a firearm and they started to wrestle over it. The victim advised the defendant used unlawful force by grabbing onto her wrist and taking her to the ground while they wrestled over the firearm.”

The woman’s roommate helped her to get the firearm away from Skelly. The defendant then allegedly ripped the woman’s phone out of her hand and threw it in an effort to prevent her from summoning police assistance. The roommate was able to use their own phone and call police. Once police were called the defendant then ran out of the house and drove away. Officers stopped the defendant a few blocks away.

During the traffic stop officers observed signs of intoxication. The arresting officer said Skelly’s eyes were red and glossy, his speech was slurred and she could smell the odor of alcoholic beverage coming from his person. The defendant consented to a breathalyzer that showed a blood alcohol content of .213.

After being taken into custody and being read his Miranda rights, Skelly allegedly admitted to killing the kittens but would not elaborate on more details on what else had happened.

He was transported to Utah County Jail, where he is being held without bail.