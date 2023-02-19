Springville man arrested after admitting nunchuck assault on fellow gas station customer

SPRINGVILLE, Utah, Feb. 19, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A Springville man has been booked into the Utah County Jail after officials say he struck a man in the head with nunchucks.

Micah Laman Prows, 21, was charged on suspicion of:

Aggravated assault resulting in serious bodily injury, a second-degree felony

Obstruction of justice, a third-degree felony

Officers of the Springville Police Department responded to a local gas station at 5:08 p.m. Saturday on a report of an assault, Prow’s probable cause statement says. The victim was on scene, but the suspect had left.

“The complainant advised the victim was hit in the head with num-chucks (nunchucks),” the statement says.

Nunchucks are a martial arts weapon with two solid bars typically linked by a short length of chain or cord. The user holds one bar and swings the apparatus to strike a target with the other bar.

“The suspect was identified as Micah Prows. The victim had a laceration to his head and a large area of swelling visible,” the probable cause statement says.

“The victim told officers the suspect and him got into a verbal argument in the parking lot of the gas station. The victim advised when he approached the Micah in the parking lot Micah began to swing the (nunchucks) in his hand and ends up hitting the victim, causing serious bodily damage.”

The victim was having a hard time remembering what occurred after he was hit most likely indicating a concussion, the police statement says.

“After hitting the victim, Micah quickly removed the license plate of the vehicle he was in and got into the passenger seat of the vehicle. The vehicle then leaves the scene of the assault.”

Police contacted Prows by phone.

“Micah admitted to hitting the victim in the head with the (nunchucks). Micah would not meet with officers. I was later informed the victim was transported to another hospital due to his injuries.”

Prows was arrested at 7:57 a.m. Sunday, charging documents say. He is being held without bail at the Utah County Jail.