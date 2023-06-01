Springville man arrested last year in Idaho conspiracy to riot case learns sentence for Utah pornography charges

UTAH COUNTY, Utah, June 1, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A Springville man arrested in Idaho last year for his involvement with a white nationalist group was sentenced in an unrelated Utah case for possession of child pornography.

Jared Michael Boyce, 28, Utah, pleaded guilty in April to:

Nine (out of 22) counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, a second-degree felony

Dealing in material harmful to a minor, a class A misdemeanor

According to court documents, the charges grew out of an FBI investigation after Boyce was one of 31 Patriot Front members arrested on conspiracy to riot at an Idaho LGBTQ pride event in June of 2022. Boyce was one of six Utahns involved.

As part of that investigation, FBI obtained a search warrant for Boyce’s phone, and found 22 images of child pornography.

On Tuesday, Boyce, who could have faced as many as 30 years in prison, was sentenced to 365 days in jail, with credit for 81 served. That will be followed by three years of probation. He still faces his Idaho charge from Kootenai County.