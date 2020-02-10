Springville man arrested on 20 felony charges of sexual exploitation of a minor

SPRINGVILLE, Utah, Feb. 10, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A Springville man is facing 20 charges of sexual exploitation of minor after he allegedly provided images of a pornographic nature to an undercover agent.

A probable cause statement from Utah County said Alex Chandler, 30, was arrested Wednesday on the second-degree felony charges.

On Feb. 5, officers from multiple agencies assisted the United States Department of Homeland Security with serving a warrant at the suspect’s residence in Springville, the statement said.

Officers went to Chandler’s home; the suspect was located in the master bedroom and handcuffed, the statement said.

After being taken into custody and transported to the police station, Chandler was read his Miranda rights and agreed to speak with officers.

“Alex confirmed he sent child pornography to individuals online, using the apps, ‘Whisper’ and ‘Wicked,'” the statement said “Alex further told officers he had ‘thousands’ of images and video recordings of young children, mostly females, that were of a sexual nature. Alex said the images were stored on a ‘cloud’ that he accessed through his primary cellular phone, a Google Pixel.”

Officers then observed 20 video recordings from Alex’s cellular phone. The videos were allegedly of juvenile females, some as young as 2 years old, and were of a sexual nature.

Chandler also allegedly provided images of a pornographic nature featuring children to an undercover Homeland Security agent out of state.

The suspect was transported to the Utah County Jail with his bail set at $200,000.