Springville man, LDS Church youth adviser arrested after child porn found on cellphone, police say

PROVO, Utah, April 5, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A Springville man and LDS Church youth leader was arrested Tuesday after images of child pornography were discovered on his cellphone, according to the Utah County Sheriff’s Office.

Detectives with the Utah County Sheriff’s Office Special Victims Unit say Kevin G. Sykes, 54, had child pornography depicting boys ages 8 to 16 on his cellphone, according to a probable cause statement filed in Provo’s 4th District Court.

Sykes told police he serves as a religious adviser for boys ages 11-14 for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, court documents state.

“(Sykes) has a position in his church where he works with young men and boys in the same age range as those depicted in the pictures found on his phone,” according to a news release from the Utah County Sheriff’s Office.

Detectives began investigating Sykes on March 29 after receiving a report from an operations manager at Geneva Rock in Payson that child pornography showed up in the browser history on an employee’s phone, according to the probable cause statement.

The next day, police interviewed Sykes at Geneva Rock and seized his cellphone, court documents state. Detectives discovered four images of child pornography on the phone, resulting in Sykes’ arrest for investigation of four counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, a second-degree felony.

Sykes was booked into the Utah County Jail on Tuesday. Bail has been set at $5,000.

Police are asking anyone who may have been victimized by Sykes to call 801-851-4010.