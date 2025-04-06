Springville PD: Assailant fatally shot by police after stabbing officer

SPRINGVILLE, Utah, April 6, 2025 (Gephardt Daily) — A Springville man is dead after police say he left a residence and attacked an officer who had responded to a call about a woman screaming and crying.

Officers fired on the knife-wielding man, mortally wounding him, a statement from the Springville Police Department says.

At 10:25 p.m. Saturday, Springville Police officers were dispatched to the general area of 200 South and 300 West “on a report from neighbors of a woman screaming and crying,” the release says. “The officers made contact with the woman and were investigating when a man abruptly exited the residence and attacked one of the officers with a large knife.

“The officers drew their weapons and fired to defend themselves. The man was shot. Officers rendered medical aid to the man until Springville Medical arrived.”

The man was taken by ambulance to Utah Valley Hospital, where he died, the statement says. His name is not being released at this time.

“The officer who was attacked was also taken to the hospital where he was treated for a stab wound. The injuries to the officer were not life threatening and will recover from the injury. The officer was treated and released from the hospital.

“The incident is being investigated by the Utah County Metro Officer Involved Critical Incident team. The investigation is ongoing.”