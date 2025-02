SPRINGVILLE, Utah, Feb. 1, 2025 (Gephardt Daily) — Springville Police officers are trying to locate Lesa Hyde to check on her welfare.

She was last seen in Springville around the end of December, a SPD statement says.

Hyde stands 5 feet 4 inches tall, and weighs about 120 pounds. Her eyes and hair are brown.

Anyone with information on Hyde’s location or leads on how police can find her is asked to call the non-emergency dispatch line at 801-489-9421 and ask for Detective Wilding.