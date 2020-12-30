Springville police detectives investigate Central Bank robbery

SPRINGVILLE, Utah, Dec. 29, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Police in Springville are investigating the robbery of Central Bank that happened just before noon Tuesday.

Officers responded to the bank, at 200 S. Main St., at 11:57 a.m. and were told that a man came into the bank and gave the teller a note, which stated he had a weapon and wanted the cash from the till to be emptied into a bag he provided, according to the Springville Department of Public Safety said.

The man left the bank with an undisclosed amount of cash, got into a waiting silver Hyundai Elantra, and fled the area. While no weapon see during the robbery police say he should be considered armed and dangerous.

The suspect is described as 5 feet 5 inches tall, with “salt and pepper” colored hair. He walked with a limp.

“The Springville Police Department detectives are actively involved in the investigation of this incident,” the news release said. “Because of the nature of this crime the case will be forwarded to the FBI for further investigation.”