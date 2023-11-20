Springville police ID victim of Saturday’s fatal shooting

SPRINGVILLE, Utah, Nov. 20, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — The Springville Police Department has released the identity of a man who was fatally shot early Saturday morning.

The victim was 23-year-old Michael Mayer.

Police were dispatched after a 2:54 a.m. shots fired call, and responded to a small apartment building at 216 S. 100 West.

“Upon arrival, officers found a man who had been shot,” says a statement issued Saturday by the Springville Police Department. “The man was taken to the hospital by ambulance where he later died from his injuries.”

There was a lengthy standoff at the scene, and three adults ultimately were taken into custody, the statement says. No officers were hurt during the SWAT operation.

The SPD released the Mayer’s name Monday morning.

“Springville Police Department wishes to express sincere condolences to the family of Michael Mayer who was tragically killed in Springville just before 3 a.m. Michael was 23 years old.

“At the request of Michael’s mother, she has shared pictures with us to release to the public and media on our platform. She described Michael ‘Mikey’ as someone who lived to serve others, and would do nearly anything for someone in need. He loved gaming with his brother, and fishing. Being a son, brother, and uncle, he will be missed by his family, who he cared about deeply.

“We send our thoughts and prayers to Michael’s family and friends.”

Michael Mayer Photos courtesy Springville Police

Obstruction arrest made

When police arrived at the scene, “they observed a white female that was walking in the area of the incident,” says an affidavit filed in the arrest of Amanda Bird, 43. “Patrol officers believed that the female was hiding from them. The female was later identified as Amanda Bird.

“Due to the nature of the incident, officers held Bird at gunpoint and commanded her to stop. Officers indicated that Bird then looked around as if thinking of what to do, and then ran down the stairwell and entered into the address of 216 S. 100 West.”

Officers attempted to make contact with the apartment she had entered, the statement says.

Officers also observed a male inside the apartment. From previous involvements officers were able to identify him, court documents said.

The man has not yet been charged in the case, according to current court records. Gephardt Daily will share his information if charges are filed.

Neither Bird nor the man would respond to officers, the statement says, but Bird reportedly called dispatch, asking why police were at her apartment, and saying “she would only talk with officers from the window. Bird spoke with officers she was commanded to exit the residence but would not comply with lawful orders. While Bird was speaking to dispatch, they (dispatch) could hear what sounded like one male crying and someone was consoling him.”

A search warrant was granted and served later the same day, court documents say.

“During the service of the warrant, officers gave Bird multiple commands which she failed to follow. Bird would open the door of the residence scream, obscenities at the police then slam the door shut.”

Bird and the man were detained for questioning regarding the homicide, her affidavit says. Post Miranda, Bird told Springville police that “the victim owed (the man being questioned) money, and (that man) was upset with the victim.”

Bird told officers the man shot the victim, but admitted she did not see it happen, her affidavit says. She told investigators she had heard gunshots, then the man returned to the apartment and told her “not go outside, mind her own business and stay in the house.

“Bird was asked where the firearm was placed and she stated possibly under the sink inside the residence or outside the residence in the communal dumpster. Bird was then later asked the same questions and she said (the man in question) did not commit the homicide. Bird indicated that she felt like she was ‘backed into a corner’ and had to say those things so she did not go to jail. Bird then stated (the man) did not commit the homicide and she did not know anything about what happened.”

Bird was booked into the Utah County jail and ordered to be held without bail.

Gephardt Daily will share more information as this story develops.