Springville police: Man shot, killed after firing on police; officer shot in leg

SPRINGVILLE, Utah, March 19, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A man was shot and killed by Springville police Sunday morning after he fired on officers, a department statement says.

Springville police were dispatched at 4:57 a.m. on a weapons offense in the area of 1000 West and 1200 North.

“It was reported the caller heard what sounded like gunshots. The caller didn’t see anything, but it sounded like semi-auto rapid fire. A second caller reported eight to 10 rapid shots fired,” a news release from the Springville Police Department says.

Officers responded to the area, and “one of the officers came upon a traffic accident,” it says. “The officer exited his vehicle to check on the condition of the driver and/or occupants. When he exited his patrol vehicle a man opened fire at the officer.

“A second officer had arrived on scene, approached as additional shots were exchanged between the two officers and the man.”

Officers from Utah County Sheriff, Spanish Fork and Mapleton Police departments heard the call and responded to assist.

“During the exchange of gunfire, one of the officers was shot and sustained a non-life-threatening injury to his leg,” the news release says.

“The man was also shot during the shooting. The man was seen fall and go down to the ground. Officers approached and after seeing the man was not moving, secured him and then immediately rendered medical aid to the man.”

Aid was rendered by SPD officers and Springville Fire/EMS.

“The man was pronounced deceased at the scene. The officer was transported to the hospital by ambulance. The second officer on scene was not shot or injured during the shooting.”

The name of the man killed has not yet been released. The investigation is ongoing, and is being handled by the Utah County Officer Involved Critical Incident Team.

Gephardt Daily will have more information as details are released.