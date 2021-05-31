Springville police seek owner of recent ‘escapee’

SPRINGVILLE, Utah, May 30, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Police in Springville are trying to find the owner of a goat that has been on the lam possibly since Saturday.

“Needing to locate an owner ASAP!

“Does anyone recognize this escapee??? We believe he’s been on the run for at least two days. He’s currently at 1650 W. and Center St. in Springville,” Springville PD posted Sunday on Facebook.

Anyone who knows who this fellow belongs to is asked not to ruminate on it too long — just get on the horn and call police at 801-489-9421.