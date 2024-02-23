Springville police seeking suspect in auto-prowling credit card theft

SPRINGVILLE, Utah, Feb. 23, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — Police are seeking a window-breaking car burglar who made off with stolen credit cards.

“Detective Cunningham needs your help in identifying a suspect who is wanted for a spree of crime here in our little town,” according to the Springville Police Department posting Thursday on social media.

“Our suspect allegedly broke the windows of several vehicles at Bold Gymnastics, and proceeded to burglarize the vehicles of parents who were inside the facility supporting their young children.

“Our suspect then took their newly obtained stolen credit cards and tried to go on a shopping spree at Wal Mart.”

Luckily, police said, they have some pictures of the suspect, and he has a tattoo with “M.O.E.” on the back of his right hand.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 801-489-9421 and reference case No. 24SV00483.