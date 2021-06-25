Springville police warn of phone scam

SPRINGVILLE, Utah, June 25, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Springville police are warning of a phone scam doing the rounds.

“Recently we have had people calling Springville citizens claiming to be Springville police officers,” said a Facebook post from the police department. “The individual or individuals are using our officers’ names and requesting large sums of money for the resolution of warrants.”

The individuals in question have a device which allows them to change their phone number to appear as though the call is coming from the Springville Police Department’s non-emergency phone number.

A police agency will never call a citizen and request direct payment to resolve a warrant, the post said.

Anyone with questions is invited to call the police department on 801-489-9421.