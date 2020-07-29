Springville woman dies in crash with semi in Idaho

SPRINGVILLE, Utah, July 29, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A Springville woman died Tuesday in a collision with a semi at the intersection of Bennett Road and Robinson Road, south of Nampa, Idaho.

The crash occurred at about 1 p.m. as Addison M. Provost, 20, of Springville, was driving eastbound on Bennett Road in a 2019 Hyundai Elantra, Idaho State Police said in a news release.

Matthew W. Rost, 27, of Emmett, Idaho, was driving southbound on Robinson Road in a 1996 Kenworth semi-truck pulling a 2017 Burlington semi-trailer.

“Provost failed to yield to traffic and was struck by Rost. Both vehicles came to rest in a drainage ditch on the east side of Robinson Road. Provost succumbed to her injuries at the scene,” the news release states.

Next of kin has been notified.

The crash is under investigation by the Idaho State Police.