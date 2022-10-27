Sprinvgille student hit by truck walking to school Tuesday has died

SPRINGVILLE, Utah, Oct. 26, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Springville High School sophomore hit by a truck while walking to school has passed away, Springville police announced Wednesday.

The early morning accident Tuesday at 620 S. Canyon Road took the life of Lilly Warren, police said in a press release.

Updates on Warren’s status have been requested repeatedly, the statement said. “Therefore it is with great sadness that we release the following statement provided by the family:

“The light of our life, Lilly Warren, passed away peacefully at Utah Valley Hospital surrounded by her family after succumbing to her injuries,” reads the heart-wrenching account.

” … We had an amazing day with some reassuring hand squeezes that let us all know that Lilly could hear us.”

The accident and her demise “has impacted her younger brothers and so many of her family, friends, classmates and every person that Lilly met and made immediate friends with.”

The family thanked all who “rendered life-saving care to Lilly and helped her to survive one more day so that we could all be gathered around her and let her know much she is loved before she passed.” Those who responded to give aid included witnesses, bystanders, first responders and Utah Valley Hospital staff.

“Our hearts go out to the driver (of the truck) and his family who are also grieving at this time. So many lives have been affected by this accident.

“Lilly will live on through organ donation and will bless the lives of other families who have waited for their own miracle.”

A GoFundMe account under the title “Laugh Like Lilly” has been established for those who would assist the family with financial donations.

Officers and medical personnel arrived on scene at the intersection of 620 S. Canyon at 7:44 a.m. to find the seriously injured young woman, hit by a pickup truck as she waking to school. The driver remained on scene and was cooperating with investigators, Police Chief Lance Haight told Gephardt Daily at the time.