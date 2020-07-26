SR-150 shut down in Summit County due to trailer rollover

SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah, July 26, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — State Route 150 in Summit County is shut down in both directions Sunday afternoon after a trailer rollover.

A Facebook post from South Summit Fire District at 4 p.m. said: “We have been up ￼SR-150 for several hours with all lanes blocked due to a truck and trailer with trailer rollover blocking both lanes. There are a lot of vehicles out there. Remember to leave plenty of space between you and the other guy. Be patient it’s not worth the risk or expense of having an accident. Stay safe.”

It’s not clear if anyone was injured as a result of the rollover.

SR-150 is also known as Mirror Lake Highway.

Gephardt Daily will have more on this developing story as information is made available.