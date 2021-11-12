SR-32 near Marion in Summit County closed in both directions after crash

SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah, Nov. 11, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — State Route 32 in Summit County is closed in both directions after a crash Thursday afternoon.

The incident is at mile post 17, between Marion and Kamas, said a tweet from UDOT Traffic at 4:30 p.m. Scanner traffic indicates that two medical helicopters were requested but could not fly due to the weather. It’s not clear at this stage how many people are injured.

Gephardt Daily wil have more on this developing story as information is made available.